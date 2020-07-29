I want to take a moment to thank the essential workers/professionals of the city of Mankato and Blue Earth County.
Recently while out biking, we came upon several down trees and mudslides. A crew from Blue Earth County was already "Johnny-on-the-spot" working to repair and clear the trails.
City of Mankato workers labored many hours after a weekend of 5 to 10 inches of rain. So while I and many other average citizens don’t have a clue about everything our essential workers are doing, I do know they are working long, hard, often thankless hours to help the rest of us stay mentally, physically and emotionally well/healthy.
Thank you and your families.
Terri Michels
Mankato
