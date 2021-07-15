I attended the "live and in-person" July 12 Mankato City Council meeting and was impressed with the review the auditor presented. I maintain that we as residents have become complacent over the years, simply expecting financial excellence from our city staff, and then having it delivered on a silver platter.
We are fortunate. Behind these external audits, and their glowing reviews is a lot of hard work by dedicated staff. Additionally, I think it's worth noting that we've had unbelievable stability at the city manager position as well as at the finance director's position, which was held for decades by Daniel Scott. We are fortunate that Scott's second in command, Dean Roles, agreed to take over the reins upon Scott's retirement.
Roles could easily have chosen to leave for greener pastures but elected to stay and continue the tradition of ensuring financial excellence. Thanks to you and your team for a job well done.
Mark Anderson
Mankato
