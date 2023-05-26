Thanks to the city staff and all the city workers for the annual cleanup. It is so well organized and efficient and the staff on site are especially helpful and friendly.
I remember a few years back when the collection was at the old site near Cub Foods West. The wait was long and unloading was chaotic at best. The last few years have been such a welcome change.
I also appreciate being able to drop off old prescriptions, shredded paper and electronics, as well as household stuff all at the same time.
Peter Johnson
Mankato
