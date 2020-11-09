Back in August I heard there was a need for poll workers, so I signed up. The training was accessible and thorough (mostly videos). I learned so much about the voting process. One thing that stands out is the safeguards in place that make any fraudulent voting nearly impossible.
I also helped process some of the thousands of mail-in ballots. Again, safeguards in place; the notion that someone could throw out, change, or add fake ballots is not based in reality. I felt excited and prepared when I showed up at 6 a.m. Nov. 3 at the courthouse. I spent the day doing easy and low-pressure jobs (I was thankful).
I was at the main election office where the people responsible for making the day run smoothly for every Blue Earth County polling place were. The two primary figures are Michael Stalberger and Kristy Maes. They both wore headsets all day and took call after call putting out fires — from equipment not working to a power outage at one polling place to notifying election judges of people waiting at curbside to vote. When they were not on the phone, they were putting out fires on location — mostly angry citizens not aware of various polling place or voting rules. These were all high-pressure situations and in every single case throughout the day neither one of these individuals ever showed any sign of irritation.
I was amazed at their calm and unwavering focus on giving every eligible voter the opportunity to cast a vote. And, this was on the heels of many hours getting volumes of mail-in ballots properly processed. They deserve our thanks and admiration.
Rosean Bishop
Mankato
