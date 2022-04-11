I moved to Mankato when I was 10; went to West and Minnesota State University; married my high school sweetheart; and we are now raising our six kids here. The roots are deep: Mankato is my home.
Like many who call Mankato home, I spent Saturday evening pacing the living room floor, as the Mavericks fought for a men's hockey national championship. We clapped and whooped in celebration at that first goal, then manically checked and re-checked the clock as it slowly counted down each minute until hoped-for victory.
But victory never came, and as Denver scored again and again, the clock which once couldn't hit zero soon enough, seemed suddenly to accelerate, eating away any chance at a miraculous comeback.
As crestfallen and deflated as Mavs fans felt, this season should still leave us feeling immense pride and admiration towards the men on the ice, for the coaches and staff behind the scenes, and in all they accomplished together.
In all the victories they won, records they set, and honors they earned, these young men put Mankato on display for a nationwide audience: showing that excellence can be, and is, cultivated here; that we Mankatoans rally behind our own with great loyalty; and that we stand with camaraderie together, both in victory and defeat.
So to the young men who played their hearts out and the coaches and staff who led them with insight and grit, Saturday night and all season long, we say thank you; not only for the victories, records, and awards, but also for reminding us of who we are as Mankatoans, and of what this community is capable of accomplishing together.
Andrew Bittner
Mankato
