I had to write a letter to praise Mankato law enforcement for safely escorting a peaceful protest and intervening with looting attempts in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.
Our law enforcement create real relationships with the Mankato community and focus on de-escalation techniques when managing violent encounters. They are truly the finest.
Minneapolis law enforcement could learn a lot from us about forging sustainable relationships with the people they serve. My thoughts are with the grieving communities who continue to lose loved ones over petty offenses because of the lack of oversight on the few bad apples slipping through the cracks.
May God embrace the mourning communities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Anne Sweeney
Mankato
