"Two Fantastic Periods" is a more positive headline for the front page of the April 10 Mankato Free Press.
The Minnesota State University hockey team had advanced to the national Frozen Four championship game in Boston. This game under head Coach Mike Hastings was a fast moving active game which was potentially seen in many parts of the world.
The team played two fantastic periods that were exciting to watch.
MSU has seen a super growth in the hockey program from when Coach Brose started hockey with the use of Faribault facilities and games in the All Seasons Arena with six rows of seats. Many players and audiences have benefited over the years.
Thank you for sharing such an exciting experience to others.
Mary Jane Patchin
Mankato
