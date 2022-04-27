I want to commend North Mankato on its decision to carve out the beautiful, secluded Bluff Park which is nestled in a residential area on Upper North. My favorite walking companion, John Dorn, agrees with me.
Today, in the rush to help birth a spring which seems never to arrive, we enjoyed a gusty amble and, of equal enjoyment, chatted on the new Helen and Raymond Ganey bench swing.
Thank you, North Mankato, for this hidden gem.
Judith Forster
St. Peter
