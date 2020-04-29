I feel grateful that our region has great health care centers staffed with skilled and bright people.
The Free Press has done much over the past several weeks to highlight the hard work folks at Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System have been doing, and rightly so. These folks are at the front line of the pandemic fight, and they are more than deserving of praise and gratitude for their hard work.
In that spirit, I would like to extend gratitude to a third health clinic: the Open Door Health Center. They have been providing health services to the region for years, regardless of patients' ability to pay.
I can personally testify to receiving heartfelt and quality care from staff, and to the huge relief that comes with knowing a doctor visit won't cost me a rent payment. The work ODHC does is vital to underserved populations in the region (regardless of pandemic threat), and they deserve community support too. To the doctors, therapists, nurses, dental professionals and staff at ODHC: Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Katelyn Dick
Mankato
