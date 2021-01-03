I just want to thank all the postal workers.
They are getting a lot dumped on them right now. They are working hard to ensure our packages get to their destination on time, despite our own Postmaster General Louis DeJoy working to dismantle them from the inside.
They are dealing with so many extra packages due to the pandemic and people order online instead of shopping in brick and mortar stores. This on top of the Christmas rush. When I look at pictures of sorting areas inside our postal service it boggles my mind.
We had several packages arrive before 7 a.m. We watched as their truck zipped around the neighborhood well into the evening. We ordered early, but still were given arrival dates after Christmas. We received everything we ordered before Christmas.
When we went to drop off packages to be mailed we were treated with smiling, helpful faces and calmness in hectic times.
I can't thank you enough for all you have done to meet the huge demands put upon you. You are American heroes.
Shari Fredrickson
North Mankato
