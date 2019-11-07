On a colossal, curved, concrete canvas, magic is happening right before our very eyes.
With one hand extended out from a precarious cherry picker, The Amazing Guido is conjuring up a fantastic image that astounds the viewer. Each day more details appear, and voila, the image of a beautiful Native American child appears.
Magical. I am in awe as I stand nearby taking photos to capture this remarkable undertaking and excited to see what other images will unfold.
I feel fortunate that we will have this amazing work of art gracing our community and would like to thank those who brought such an incredible artist here. Most of all, I would like to thank Guido van Helten for his thoughtful process, extraordinary talent, and grueling work put forth in this extraordinary work of art.
Ann Judkins
North Mankato
