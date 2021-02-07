The vaccination pilot program at Dakota Meadows was top notch.
This was an extremely coordinated efficient effort by all people involved and it ran like clockwork.
Social distancing all the time. Screening before entering main building. Face masks worn by all — even one given to us as we entered. Verbal and signage directions. Disinfection of all chairs (only thing we touched). Very positive, helpful and knowledgeable people working the site.
A most positive experience. A relief to have the vaccination.
Sorry to see this stopped as it was a positive and efficient experience.
Everything ran like clockwork: Security check, screening, second mask, check in, directions to where to receive vaccination, short wait for disinfection of chair, reception of vaccination, wait time where chairs were disinfected before we sat down, exit.
Pat Hansen
Good Thunder
