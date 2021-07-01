For the past month, we all have experienced heat, humidity and drought.
In all of these extreme weather conditions, our Mankato employees are showing up for work and doing what they do as their job to keep our city working and beautiful: The gardeners planting flowers, street crews, graffiti removers, crosswalk painters and those who set up and take down chairs at Vetter Stone Amphitheater or at Sibley Park for the city band concerts.
I mention just a few who are doing their jobs all in the taxing heat. I didn’t even mention the police or firefighters who keep us safe around the clock.
Thank you one and all for doing your jobs.
Terri Michels
Mankato
