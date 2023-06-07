For the past two months, you’ve featured several articles on watersheds in the area and particularly, one on the Crystal Waters Project showing the unveiling of a large metal plaque in Lake Crystal.
The article profiled their efforts to reduce sediment in the local lake, a worthy endeavor indeed. But as the old saying goes, “that’s only half of the story.”
Cleaning up the lake and the county drainage ditch that feeds the lake are simply a first step in trying to breathe life into a previously vibrant small town that, like so many small farming towns, has gone dormant. With the attraction of three lakes, the town still has much potential to become relevant, especially to new homeowners from neighboring Mankato. However, the lake in Lake Crystal needs to be a focal point to providing a resurgence of a dying town.
The Crystal Waters Project is a small non-profit, ad hoc organization of local towns people and farmers who are trying to come up with a viable and inexpensive solution to divert farm drainage ditch sediment from continuing to add more muck to an already hypereutrophic lake. The thinking is that if this can be accomplished, then lake clean-up can begin to bring back swimming, fishing, boating and other water activities to invigorate the town and become an attractive home for families pursuing a small-town atmosphere.
A new high school with a reputation for excellence in academics as well as athletics is tragically offset by a depressingly vacant main street. However, the turnaround has a spark of community involvement, such as the Crystal Waters Project which is in need of serious community support.
Michael Falk
Hermitage, Pennsylvania
