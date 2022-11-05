We support Dave Lange for Nicollet County sheriff.
Before retiring, we served Nicollet County in two different capacities and had frequent interactions with Sheriff Lange. We witnessed first hand his capabilities as our county sheriff in carrying out the duties of his department.
Those duties are vast, complex and cover many areas of public safety. We are impressed with his work ethic, integrity and fairness of how he treats people, knowledge of laws and community involvement.
It was also our experience that he was respectful of budget constraints placed upon his department. Lange worked to secure available state and federal grants to the betterment of the department.
Be informed and feel confident in casting your vote for Lange Nov. 8.
Tom and Bridgette Kennedy
St. Peter
