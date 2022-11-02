I have known Dave Lange for over 35 years. We started working our careers together in the jail and dispatch. He then became by boss when he was elected sheriff 20 years ago.
He is nothing but professional, fair and understanding.
The jobs done by our law enforcement personnel are tough. Things run 24/7, 365 days a year. Lange has always responded to his work with respect and integrity. He gives the job his all and does it exceptionally well.
The county has been lucky to have him serve as their sheriff for the last 20 years, and he is the right choice for the next four as well. Vote for Lange for sheriff.
Barb Theis
St. Peter
