It is with great enthusiasm that I offer my support for Dave Lange for Nicollet County sheriff.
I first met Lange over 30 years ago through his professional interactions with my late husband, Denny Kemp.
Denny thought very highly of him. Over the years, they both shared a vested interest in law enforcement and service to their communities.
There are many reasons why I feel Lange deserves to be re-elected as the Nicollet County sheriff. I believe he understands the value and importance of community partnerships and collaboration with area communities and the people they serve. I also feel he has repeatedly demonstrated his foundational knowledge, experience and commitment to the position over the years.
Most of all, he has the integrity that a position like sheriff requires.
Please join me in re-electing Lange as our Nicollet County sheriff.
Jan Kemp
North Mankato
