In November we have an opportunity to cast our vote for Nicollet County sheriff. Not many people you vote for can have a daily impact on your life, but your vote to re-elect Dave Lange for sheriff can be a positive way.
Lange has had the opportunity to serve and protect us for the past 20 years of which I am grateful to live in a community that I feel safe in. Knowing that he also encourages and supports collaborating with surrounding departments and task forces to fight crime and bring drug-related criminals to justice.
Working in law enforcement today is difficult and challenging. It is encouraging to know that our current leadership is respected and valued. Please join me in voting Lange as our Nicollet County sheriff.
Dan Cline
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.