There are many reasons we need to re-elect Sheriff Dave Lange. I’m a lifelong resident of Nicollet County.
As a member of the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Posse, I’ve gotten to know Lange on a more personal level. I see in his dealings with others that he always treats them with respect and dignity. He’s always looking for the best for our county.
While he wears many hats, we deal with him mostly in his civic duties. For 16 years he’s hosted the Polar Plunge that has raised $1.2 million for the Special Olympics. Every year he’s the first one to jump in.
Each summer we have an event for the kids in Nicollet County that have special needs. We get them on a horse and give them rides.
Sheriff Lange takes it upon himself to get flyers out to the public and visits with these young people during the event. They really feel proud when he places a badge on their chest. He also coordinates parking at the fairgrounds for various events.
Join me in re-electing Lange.
Frank Bianchi
New Ulm
