I am writing in support of re-electing Dave Lange as sheriff of Nicollet County. I have known him for 37 years and worked with him for 26 of those years.
While a part of this position is law enforcement — which Sheriff Lange deals with effectively — it also includes overseeing Emergency Management, the Dispatch Center, the 34-bed jail, budgeting, policy and procedure, training, grant-seeking and working collaboratively with other agencies and departments.
Lange has 20 years experience with all of these aspects of the job, but even more to his credit is his sincere concern for the safety of the residents of Nicollet County.
Cheryl DeBoer
Lafayette
