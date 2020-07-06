After reading Thaddeus Hultengren’s letter in the Friday Free Press, I was compelled to respond.
Your words expressed exactly what I believe! All of this negativity towards law enforcement will cause serious consequences. Who do these people call when help is needed?
Who responds, regardless of circumstances? It is strangers who have sworn to protect. Please remember this when tempted to make negative comments. I invite you to visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mankato-law-enforcement-fund (a fundraiser for Mankato law enforcement).
I believe in walking my talk!
Ruby Mehr
Mankato
