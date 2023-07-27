I am a partner at Highland Family Farms in Mapleton and a trustee of The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Earlier this spring, the Minnesota Legislature had an opportunity to leverage a historic budget surplus to address great challenges, including the health and resilience of our lands and waters. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, were instrumental in securing funding for cost-effective flood management and water storage solutions while protecting communities in the face of more severe weather.
Working lands in southern Minnesota are vital to food production and form the cornerstone of the region’s economy. But croplands and grazing lands also have an underappreciated potential to provide major benefits through improved management.
Maintaining continuous cover on the ground — like grasslands or cover crops — improves soil health and the sustainability of a producer’s operation.
Combined with retention ponds and other water storage solutions, these practices improve resilience to flooding and can better manage runoff — all while storing more carbon.
This successful legislation was enabled by years of dedicated work from Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne and Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, who have championed prior efforts to drive bipartisan investments toward water storage programs to benefit working lands and communities in southern Minnesota.
Through their legislative service, Brand and Frentz secured essential funding for the state Board of Water and Soil Resources to work on water storage and working lands. Landowners around Mankato and across District 18 now have more opportunities to enter into voluntary management agreements that keep their lands and our communities healthier.
Kristin Weeks Duncanson
Mapleton
