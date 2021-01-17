If Rep. Susan Akland is sincerely interested in "turning down the temperature" of public political discourse, she can and must do one thing: tell the truth.
She must use her platform to state unambiguously that President-election Joe Biden did not "steal" the election but won it fairly and without fraud. This truth is noticeably absent from her letter published Jan. 15. And what part of "Storm the Capitol" did she not understand?
Tell the truth, Republican lawmakers. Then we can move on.
Melodie Andrews
Mankato
