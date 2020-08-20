I walk my dog almost every day in our nearby neighborhoods. A few days ago a lawn company had sprayed a yard with what the worker said was a liquid lawn fertilizer. I could smell the chemicals from the application. They smelled toxic to me.
I looked online for information and found that the vapors are toxic, as well as the spray itself. Some three million tons of inorganic fertilizer are applied to American lawns each year, according to planetnatural.com.
An informational brochure put out by the EPA says several types of cancer, immuno-response deficiencies, neurological diseases and birth defects have been associated with exposure to lawn chemicals. By releasing chemical toxins into the environment, air and water quality suffer, ultimately causing health problems.
My mother had COPD and one of my sons and I have asthma, so now I'm concerned. The signs the companies put up even say to keep your pets and children off the lawn for 24 hours. That can't be good. And maybe 24 hours isn't even enough? Plus, you can track the toxic chemicals into your house.
Three days later when my dog and I walked by the same lawn, I could still smell the toxic vapors.
Check for yourself how the vapors and runoff can pose a danger to people, animals, insects, birds and water at: cfpub.epa.gov/npstbx/files/marc_lawnchemicals.pdf.
Kay Helms
Mankato
