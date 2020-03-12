In 1862, we believed that the killing of five white settlers by four Dakota men in the township of Acton in Meeker County in the newly created state, Minnesota, could start a killing contest known as the U.S.-Dakota War.
A war where thousands of whites and thousands of Dakota would magically have the freedom to kill each other within the acceptable conventions of warfare — even though none of them had anything to do with Acton Township.
A killing contest with two sides divided by skin color. Whoever wanted to join in could, no one needed to check-in at the front desk of some "war" headquarters to get permission.
You just needed to grab a gun and somehow, magically, you had the freedom to kill certain people.
The winner would take control of all the wealth, all the land and all of the region. All this from what started in Acton Township.
Wow, thank heavens we don't think this way anymore or believe that such a primitive and nonsensical process could exist in 2020.
Wait a minute. Forget what I just said.
I'm looking a recent newspaper headline "Iraqis say ISIS attacked military base, nearly beginning a U.S.-Iran war."
Beginning a war where millions on both sides, fighting within the laws of war, would have the freedom to kill millions. And none of these war participants would have had anything to do with what started the war.
War scholars need to explain how this magic becomes real.
Frank Erickson
Minneapolis
