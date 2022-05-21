I just read the article in The Free Press with the headline "Members of late Rep. Hagedorn family sue" which states that two different lawsuits have been file against Jennifer Carnahan by members of the Hagedorn family for money they paid for his medical care.
According to the article, she promised to pay the money back when she received money for the death benefit/life insurance benefit of members of Congress.
Now that Rep. Jim Hagedorn has died, she says the matter will have to go through the probate court. I found this defense to be interesting, because life insurance and employer paid death benefits are normally "non-probate assets" that are paid to a named beneficiary.
In the case of government benefits that is normally the surviving spouse, i.e. Jennifer Carnahan, and there is no need for the matter to go through the probate court.
If the money has been paid to her, then it would seem a lawsuit against her for reimbursement of the money paid by relatives might be entirely justified.
Georgia Holmes
North Mankato
