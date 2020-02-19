As much as we would all like the best for our town and for our children, the fact is that property taxes cannot continue to go higher to pay for everything.
A few cannot pay for a lot. Making ends meet is difficult for senior citizens on fixed income and young families with house payments.
Before we are asked to pay even higher taxes we need our town to grow. Higher taxes will not equal a larger population.
Le Sueur is a friendly little town just trying to keep the businesses it has. Upkeep on streets and empty buildings are headaches enough.
If you don't support your local businesses they no longer will be able to exist.
By Mike Kaufman
Le Sueur
