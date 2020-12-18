While there have already been several letters related to mine published in this newspaper recently, I don't think we can talk about this issue enough. It’s too important.
As anyone who has been paying attention knows, three U.S. representatives from our state: Jim Hagedorn, Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer recently threw their support behind a Texas-based lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election.
According to the Associated Press, this lawsuit that they endorsed repeats false, disproven and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting that took place in four states.
If the fact that our “leaders” have chosen to take this action doesn't horrify you, it should. What these people in power are saying to us, the citizens of the United States, is that our votes don't really matter and if we as your representatives don't like the results of an election, we will change them.
It doesn't matter that this lawsuit was completely without merit and carried with it little chance of victory in court. What it did amount to however, if successful, was the beginning of the end of democracy as we know it.
The fact that 126 House Republicans signed on and took part in this act of madness bordering on treason and chose to put power and party before country and its people is disturbing and beyond disgusting.
I am a lifelong Republican and I couldn't be more disappointed in our party’s leadership than I am at this moment.
But I guess if my party wants to continue to follow the lead of our current president, there is still room for more disappointment.
Brad Asendorf
St. James
