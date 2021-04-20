In light of recent news regarding the divestment of the School Sisters of Notre Dame’s Mankato property, I wish to assure our community that the Good Counsel Learning Center will continue to empower students to reach their full potential through individualized instruction.
While we are affiliated with the SSND and have sisters who are tutors, we are a separate non-profit legal entity. This allows us to chart an independent course for our future. We remain committed to our mission.
As the board of directors prepares for the future of the Learning Center, we will keep the community apprised of our plan. One thing is certain: The Learning Center is staying in this community, with this community.
Thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to continuing to serve the Mankato area into the future.
Mary Ann Brandt
Chair of the Board of Directors
Good Counsel Learning Center, Inc.
