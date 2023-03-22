Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
I wish they would leave Sibley Park's name alone.
It has been Sibley Park since I was a kid biking there from LeHillier to help Oliver feed the bear and other animals.
Is it really that important to change our history?
Sybil Gruetzmacher
Mankato
