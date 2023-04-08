I am president/CEO of Volk Transfer. We take great pride in safely and efficiently providing transportation solutions to our customers.
The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill to legalize cannabis. Given the track record other states with legalized cannabis have experienced, we hope that lawmakers take time to consider important issues concerning Minnesota’s workplaces before making this significant decision.
The trucking industry is regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, with federally regulated drug testing. If cannabis is legalized in Minnesota, it will remain federally illegal.
A recreational cannabis market in Minnesota could make it harder for DOT-regulated employers like us to find and maintain employees, especially with the confusion used by contradictory state and federal laws. Legalization could have widespread effects on our labor market, as these regulations cover bus drivers, heavy equipment operators, railroad workers and flight crews.
The trucking industry is already facing workforce shortages. Legalizing cannabis may make it more difficult to hire professional drivers and keep them safe. States with legalized cannabis have seen higher rates of use, and the use of cannabis has been linked to higher rates of workplace accidents and industrial injuries. With heavy trucks and equipment, there is minimal room for error before serious injuries can occur.
The safety of our roads is also a concern. Traffic deaths involving drivers who test positive for cannabis have increased in states with legalized cannabis. In 2020, one in five traffic deaths in Colorado involved drivers who tested positive for cannabis use.
Before lawmakers make this decision, we hope they take the time to ensure that legalizing cannabis doesn’t exacerbate our workforce shortages or endanger our workers.
Troy Volk
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.