Even as mental health needs continue to grow, 80% of counties in Minnesota qualify as mental health professional shortage areas, according to the Rural Health Information Hub website.
A new bill, HF586/SF1747, would help meet the critical demand for mental health services by appropriating $1.5 million in one-time funding to help establish a mental and behavioral health training clinic at Minnesota State University.
The current shortage of trained providers is a significant barrier to people getting the mental and behavioral health services they need. Unfortunately, colleges that offer programs leading to counselor, therapist and social worker licensure must turn away about 100 students each year due to capacity limitations, according to the Center for Rural Policy and Development. This training bottleneck restricts new mental and behavioral health professionals from entering the field, even as the need for services grows among our neighbors, friends and family.
The Center for Rural Behavioral Health at MSU is working to address this shortage by creating a mental and behavioral health training clinic on campus. This clinic would not only provide needed services for all residents, regardless of their ability to pay, but it would also expand training for the next generation of behavioral health-care professionals through MSU’s graduate programs. This innovative solution addresses both the need for more mental health care and more mental health providers.
As a parent, I don’t want to see my children struggling for years with the same mental health provider shortages that we are currently experiencing.
HF586/SF1747 is an opportunity to expand both access to mental health services and the training of new mental health workers. It is an investment in the mental health of current and future generations.
Lisa Putrah
Mankato
