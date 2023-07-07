I believe all people are made in God’s image and are of equal value. No matter our age, race, employment, health, gender identity, economic or citizenship status, we all have human bodies, and at some point, we are all going to need to go to the doctor.
As a nurse, I have seen the inequity of our health insurance system.
No one should have to worry whether or not they can afford to be seen. The MinnesotaCare Public Option just passed by the state legislature moves us forward in making this a reality.
This new law will require a lot of administrative adjustments, so the program will be ready to open to all Minnesotans in 2027.
This program provides good coverage at a reasonable cost. Anyone who needs it will be able to join this plan, based on sliding fee scale premiums. In Minnesota, we value people over profits, and this new law offers undocumented residents the option to be covered as well. It is good for our economy and our society to keep us all as healthy as possible.
The administration will now analyze anticipated costs and enrollment numbers and seek federal funding through a waiver. The final bill allows consideration of alternative public option designs, if the study determines there is a version that would better serve Minnesotans.
I applaud my legislators, Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Jeff Brand, for passing this historic legislation. As we move toward implementation, I will continue to fight for health care equity in our community, along with the small business owners, farmers, freelancers, artists, care workers and other essential workers whose lives depend on it.
Barb Keith
Mankato
