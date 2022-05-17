Caregiving for our community’s seniors in nursing homes and long-term care facilities is an important profession, and the demand for care currently exceeds staff available.
Right now, 20 percent of these jobs are vacant due to a serious worker shortage. This is the dire situation of 23,000 open positions across the Minnesota long-term care system.
This is having critical impact on access to care for Mankato-area seniors, and all across the state.
According to the latest surveys from the Long-Term Care Imperative, short staffing was the primary reason cited for the limiting of admissions by 78% of Minnesota's nursing homes and nearly 35% of assisted living settings.
The Minnesota Senate has funded has a proposal to utilize a small percentage of the state’s budget surplus to support caregivers and increase staffing to provide needed access to care. It would invest in caregiver wage increases and make important changes to LTC payments that allow our providers to address both costs we didn’t account for before like PPE, or rising expenses they face now, like utilities and food costs.
Unfortunately, the proposals from the Minnesota House and Gov. Tim Walz do not include any permanent solutions to support caregivers with the wages they deserve.
We need this fix. This is a critical step to bringing relief to an overburdened care system and helping us recruit and retain caregivers to care for the growing population of seniors who need care.
We strongly urge support — specifically from our state legislators in the Mankato area of Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato — of stable funding to invest in our workforce and prepare for the dramatic increase in demand for senior care.
While the state is projected to see an 8.6% growth in overall population, its senior population will soar by 56% by 2030.
Fifteen nursing homes have closed since 2019 — four since January of this year alone. We know that Mankato is a special family-centered place, and we want to ensure it remains a community that can care for its seniors close to home, and rewards caregivers with honorable professional wages.
The reality is however, without structural investments by the Legislature and governor, we risk losing what we value most.
Emily Mittelsteadt is regional director, Prairie Senior Cottages in Mankato.
