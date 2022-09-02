I was bred and born to be a Republican. Not a vote-for-president-every-four-years Republican but a go-to-meetings, march-in-parades, put-up-signs, knock-on-doors, make-phone-calls, be-precinct-chairman kind of Republican.
I was honored to be part of the loyal opposition during the Perpich and Mondale years.
I have more than a few questions for this current crop of do-nothing legislators before I can vote for any of them this year.
Since when is doing nothing a strategy to embarrass the opposition? When are you going to realize that law and order require justice as much as more policeman? When are you going to address the contradiction between law and order and open gun ownership? When are you going to fully fund education and not politicize curriculum? When are you going to realize justice means equal treatment under the law for everyone without exception? Why is local control of elections not good enough for you anymore?
It is a short list for someone who has been on the front lines of this culture war since 1970. And really the only question that has to be answered before this election is: Why do you support the loser of the last presidential election?
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
