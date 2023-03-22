As a young person passionate about getting involved politically in southern Minnesota, 2023 has already been quite the year to speak out on important issues like access to reproductive health care.
Like me, Minnesotans are justifiably proud of our state’s history as a national leader. Long before political threats to abortion access came to a head last summer with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Minnesota lawmakers and advocates across the state were already taking proactive steps to ensure that reproductive freedom was not only protected but expanded here at home.
Thanks to their efforts, Minnesota recently became the 16th state that protects abortion access under the law, supporting the reproductive health of our communities and of those who now have to travel here from neighboring states to get the care they need.
And we can’t stop now. Despite all the progress we’ve made, there are many outdated, unjust — often unconstitutional — laws still on the books. That’s why Minnesotans are counting on Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and his colleagues to support measures like the Reproductive Freedom Codification Act, which would clear away many of these outdated laws and eliminate political barriers to abortion and other essential health care.
I am thankful for all Frentz has done so far, and urge him and everyone else working for Minnesotans in St. Paul to continue to push for a better, safer and more equitable state.
Sophia Hoiseth
Mankato
