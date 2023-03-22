No matter where we live or the kind of work we do, we all need to take time off sometimes to care for ourselves or our family. We should not have to worry about whether or not we can sacrifice our income to do it.
I was fortunate to have paid leave when I took time off for both of my parents in their final days. This benefit should not be based on who you work for.
The proposed Paid Family Medical Leave bill in front of the Legislature would allow all workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave per year in specific circumstances (managed through a special state fund, with nominal contributions from employers and employees — similar to unemployment).
In this era of low unemployment, employers want to hire and retain good workers. The Chamber of Commerce and largest corporations want to keep their competitive advantage by fearmongering that it will be too expensive for small businesses, but this bill helps level the playing field and provides additional support to small businesses that can’t afford to offer this on their own and face bigger impacts when an employee goes out on leave.
We need this bill to support all Minnesota workers when they have to take time off to be with their families in critical situations. We should not allow the opposition to weaken the bill to exclude some workers.
Our elected officials need to hear from us about how important this is to us! It is easy to find your legislators at this site: www.gis.lcc.mn.gov/iMaps/districts.
Barb Keith
Mankato
