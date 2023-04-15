There are currently omnibus spending bills being proposed by various committees in our Minnesota House of Representatives.
I attempted to contact Rep. Luke Frederick regarding some of these proposals. I got a canned email response from his office.
Here are just a few of the items that were brought to my attention:
• $194 million for a high speed train to Duluth (the current light rail from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie is only 14.5 miles long and is already four years behind schedule and millions over budget).
• $2 million for poetry, art, and dance classes for felons.
• $40 million for tax credits for Hollywood producers.
• $28 million for the Minnesota Zoo.
• $3.8 million for the Board of Cosmetology.
• $4 million for Lawns to Legumes.
• $17 million for additional employees for the Department of Human Rights.
• $3.9 million for long-term care facilities. (for two years).
My biggest concern is the woeful underfunding of LTC facilities. According to the non-profit, Care Providers of Minnesota, the equivalent of 45 long-term care facilities closed in Minnesota in 2022.
How can we as a state fund $40 million for tax credits for Hollywood producers and leave our vulnerable elderly with almost nothing? My parents are currently in an assisted living facility in Iowa. They continue to raise prices and cut staff hours and benefits.
I urge you as taxpayers to contact your representatives. This is taxpayer money and some of the $17.8 billion surplus should be coming back to us.
I do want to give a shout out to our senator, Nick Frentz. Even though these proposals are from the House, he answered my email almost immediately and was going to look into Senate funding for LTC.
Vivian Smith
Mankato
