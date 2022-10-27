If you follow the Minnesota State University on social media or pay attention to local news, you know students, faculty, staff and alumni are constantly creating new ideas and partnerships to prepare our students and drive our region and our state forward.
That has been our success story.
And it has been that way since Minnesota State was founded. Our university’s strong relationships with businesses and organizations throughout this region have made south central Minnesota a destination for talent, education and business opportunities. A recent Free Press editorial (Our View: No ‘town and gown’ division here, Sept. 27) explored this concept, stating that the “campus community and community at large understand they depend on each other and benefit from one another.”
While our local community has been a strong partner with Minnesota State, state investments in higher education have diminished. Since 1995, the share of the state’s General Fund committed to higher education has fallen by 47 percent.
Last session, the supplemental budget request the Minnesota State system submitted to the Legislature included requests for $30 million for campus operational support and $25 million to fund an undergraduate tuition freeze. Minnesota State’s bonding bill also included $150 million for upkeep of aging infrastructure and $7 million for phase 1 of the Armstrong Hall replacement here on our campus.
Despite a record state budget surplus of more than $9 billion, the session ended without legislation being passed on these requests.
The lack of action was profoundly disappointing. But for our students, it was beyond disappointment; faced with a 3.5% tuition increase, many had to decide whether to remain in school at all.
The rising cost of higher education has spurred a growing debate about the value of postsecondary education, and I understand why people are having these conversations.
Yet, by almost any measure, postsecondary education serves both a private and public good. The College Board reported college education is linked to higher pay, upward mobility, improved health outcomes and greater civic involvement. (College Board, “A College Education Pays Off: New College Board Report,” newsroom.collegeboard.org, Nov. 4, 2020.)
High school graduates who don’t further their education earn a median of $24,900 per year less than people with bachelor’s degrees. Moreover, access to higher education reduces economic inequalities and ensures better access to health care services. According to the Pew Research Center, people are nearly 40% more likely to be unemployed and almost four times more likely to live in poverty without a bachelor’s degree.
In this context, Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, and Roger Moe, chair of the Board of Trustees, recently visited Mankato. They met with regional constituents to gather perspectives to inform the biennial budget request Minnesota State will put forth for the 2023 legislative session.
They heard quite a bit:
• Faculty spoke of not filling open positions and reducing course offerings, creating scheduling challenges for students trying to complete their degrees in four years. This is a significant concern for high-demand programs.
• Student government leaders spoke of the increased need for advising, tutoring, counseling and student health services especially in the wake of COVID.
• Community leaders voiced their needs for more workforce training, professional development, internships and partnerships to set students up for success in today’s workforce.
Much of Minnesota’s economic success has been grounded in a strong and vibrant education system that promotes access and excellence. For our institution to continue to deliver that same excellence, we need support.
Our campus and community asked the Minnesota State system to be bold in its funding requests, and it listened. The Minnesota State system will bring a $350 million ask to the Legislature, including funding for a two-year tuition freeze and expanded programs in high-demand fields.
I agree with The Free Press editorial from October 24 (Our View: Higher Education: Support Minnesota State budget, tuition freeze) that said, “The Legislature should take a serious look at the Minnesota State proposal. More workers in good-paying jobs may be a good investment in growing future surpluses for Minnesota taxpayers.”
We cannot compromise on the quality of education we provide our students, nor should we underestimate how critical higher education is for the vitality of our state’s workforce and economy. I ask our state legislators to commit to supporting dynamic community partners like Minnesota State and fully fund higher education in Minnesota.
Edward S. Inch is president of Minnesota State University Mankato.
