You recently published an article about a whale that died from ingesting plastic. Our ocean has become a landfill for plastic debris — 171 trillion particles at last count — which is equal to a dump truck every minute.
Like that whale, millions of marine animals and birds are dying from eating plastic that blocks their digestion and causes them to starve to death.
Species are becoming extinct from eating plastic. We are also harmed. Studies estimate that we ingest between 74,000 and 121,000 microplastic particles a year. Animal studies and human tissue research have found that microplastics accumulate in our intestines, causing inflammation because our bodies see them as foreign bodies.
Furthermore, they inhibit our normal intestinal bacterial diversity, causing intestinal disorders. They pass through our intestinal wall, enter our blood stream and circulate throughout our body. Their jagged edges allow them to enter our cells and organs causing cell damage or death. They cause DNA damage, allergic reactions, weakened immune system and lower sperm count.
Microplastics never completely decompose. They just break down into microscopic nano plastics. Approximately 9 billion microplastic particles circulate the planet, carried on dust particles from car tires, ocean spray and soil. No place on earth is untouched.
The serious health effects from consuming microplastics are one reason countries and states are calling for a ban on throwaway plastics like cups, plates, utensils, straws and bags and takeout containers. Researchers and doctors are sounding the alarm that we must stop throwaway plastic production because it causes irreversible damage to us and all life on earth.
Tell your legislators to support bills to ban throwaway plastic.
Amy Hunt
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.