When my husband and I retired, we had to make a choice about our health care coverage. Because of our limited income, we wanted to make sure we chose an affordable plan, but not one that would force us to sacrifice any benefits.
We have been able to access exceptional benefits.
One of my favorite programs is the Silver Sneakers program at Mankato’s VINE Faith in Action Community Center, which connects us with our community to participate in fitness classes. Not only do we get moving, but it has also been a great way to reconnect with our friends after sheltering in place during COVID-19.
With conversations about budget decisions happening in Congress, I urge our lawmakers to advocate for Medicare Advantage and protect seniors from cuts. This program has provided such incredible benefits to my family and community, and I know all Minnesota seniors are counting on Senator Klobuchar and Senator Smith to champion our health care coverage.
Janell Spelbrink
North Mankato
