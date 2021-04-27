Before The Red Jacket Valley Park was opened to the public it was touted, by this paper and other sources, as to remain a nature area. As little development as possible was to be done and even native prairie grasses were to be introduced. So I can't help but wonder why the powers that be have decided to trap the beavers in the park.
In the spring for the last two years, traps have been set and signs put up stating that "pest control" was taking place. Did anyone do even one hour of non-biased, objective research on the environmental impact of beaver on the surrounding ecosystem?
Humans often consider them pests. The dams they make can back flood crop and grazing land. By damming culverts, they can cause flooded roads and sometimes they can fell trees onto power wires. Most noticeably most homeowners, especially in new housing developments, become angry when their new ornamental trees become beaver food (easily taken care of with some medium wire put around the base of the tree).
The beavers at this park have done none of those things. There are no pasture or grazing lands to flood, no wires to drop, no culverts to dam or nearby ornamental trees to eat. Some might say that they will take down all of the trees in the park. Well, the beaver in those pits have been there along time.
There seem to be plenty of trees left. Perhaps we should reconsider taking nature out of a nature area. At least the public should be notified and have a say in such things before hand.
Martin Kennedy
North Mankato
