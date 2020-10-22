Jeff Brand had a very effective first term representing us in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He held to his promise to work better together and got the job done for District 19A.
One of the biggest victories of the session was finally arranging funding to complete four lanes on Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm. Many people helped get that done.
Brand, as author of the bill in the House, had the formidable challenge to get the bill through the Minnesota House when everyone was laser focused on COVID. His ability to work with both DFL and GOP members led to passage when many members did not want to address any issues not related to COVID. That was a big accomplishment for a first term legislator.
The bonding bill recently passed by the Legislature included funding to make improvements to the regional treatment center in St. Peter and to Caswell Park in North Mankato. Again, Brand worked successfully to get the projects included in the bonding bill which originated in the House and was later passed as written by the Minnesota Senate.
Brand was named vice-chair of the House Agriculture Committee. That is a key leadership position for our region. He has been endorsed by both the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Minnesota Farmers Union.
Brand had a very productive first term in the Minnesota House. Let’s send him back to St. Paul to keep working better together with clear benefits for all of us.
Clark Johnson
North Mankato
