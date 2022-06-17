At Mankato Area School Board's next meeting on June 20, the board will vote to change its mission and vision statement within Policy 104.
The current mission is to: Ensure learning excellence and readiness for a changing world.
The current vision includes but is not limited to: aligned and relevant curriculum meeting individual needs, quality professional and respectful staff, sustainable leadership philosophy, practice and culture, and recognizing who we are and embracing who we may become.
The proposed mission is: committed to working together equitably with families and communities so that each learner has the knowledge and skills to be a successful and contributing citizen in a diverse global society.
The proposed vision is: Every learner will be seen for who they are, inclusive of race, national origin, home language, sex, gender, sexual orientation, disability, age, and religion. MAPS learners will experience a school environment that builds their voice and agency. Learners and families will be seen and heard. MAPS will ensure that each learner has the skills to enter society with a joy for learning, a positive vision for the future, and the ability to navigate the world ...
The obstacle with equity, defined by our school as equal outcomes for students from varied identity groups, is that it denies the role of individuality. Rather than support students' abilities, "equity" limits them: Equity advocates count and sort rather than focusing on individual needs and outcomes. We prioritize by skin color or identity and not by necessity.
Educators have empathy for their students. Let them tailor their education to ensure learning excellence and readiness for a changing world.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
