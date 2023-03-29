Your March 24 editorial is correct; and I agree. However, I want to make a couple of points your readers should take into consideration.
First, former President Donald Trump did sign that bill and is responsible for the results. It was overwhelmingly a Republican effort to reduce banking regulations.
Second, some banks — apparently — do not care about their depositors. The management of these kinds of banks often sell their stock and like to pay themselves very large bonuses just before their bank crashes. So, the actions of very rich CEOs and others put the whole banking industry at risk.
Third, I do not much care for the rich when they lose money with risky investments or when the stock market crashes. However, we as a nation should be very concerned about the lower middle class and the poor. Many of these people do not have bank deposits let alone savings and retirement accounts.
If the poor/middle class do, their deposits are covered by the FDIC up to $250,000 per account.
So, let the rich and the politicians feel a some pain. And let them be held accountable for their selfish unlawful actions.
James Stenson
St. Peter
