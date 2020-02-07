The Maple River school district wants to build a new school with a price tag of $63.3 million and has decided to hold an election Feb. 11 instead of waiting until the November general election.
Because of this choice, the district (a.k.a. the taxpayers) is financially responsible for the total cost of this election instead of only a small portion.
This is the fourth time they've held a referendum vote. The results of the prior three? No.
According to historical trends, it is projected that the decline in student enrollment that began in 2015 will continue.
The commissioner of the Department of Education gave her opinion on this referendum and estimated when this bond is paid off in 2050, our district will be below 700 students.
Elections give us the right and responsibility to vote.
Many people do not cast a ballot due to weather conditions, having to drive to the polling site, because it's not a general election or because they are tired of voting on the same issue. The biggest reason for not voting is that people think their vote won't count.
Let's change the way we look at voting. Think of election day as a great reason to get out of the house — especially in the dead of winter — and meet friends for coffee, lunch or dinner.
Note that there are only physical polling places in Amboy, Minnesota Lake and Mapleton. Good Thunder residents have to vote in Amboy.
If you are against this referendum, you have to let them know by casting your vote.
Can't get out of work on time or worried what the roads will be like Feb. 11? Plan ahead and vote early via an absentee ballot. You may also vote in person at a designated early voting polling site.
Merry Sinkbeil
Good Thunder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.