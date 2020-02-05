If Bernie Sanders scares you a little bit, it's worth remembering that any sweeping legislation to the right or left requires agreement in Congress, which is why I'm hoping for a second Blue Wave and why you can hope for a Centrist Wave.
One thing is certain, though: To the extent a president can, without Congressional action, push the agenda, you will have executive orders in defense of the planet with Sanders, in defense of workers, in defense of clean water in Flint and elsewhere, in defense of clean air, in defense of reasonable cooperation with other countries.
And you will no longer have babies in cages.
For you evangelicals out there who don't think you have a candidate you can support, it's very New Testament. It's New Testament with a vengeance.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
