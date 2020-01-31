With so much focus on health-care affordability and accessibility, I wanted to share my experience choosing a health plan should it help others.
My husband and I are both of Medicare age, and we decided to use Medicare Advantage as our health-care coverage. We get an entire health plan for very little monthly costs, and it’s convenient to have everything on one card. What surprised me, however, was how many extra services are included.
With Medicare Advantage, we can access medical appointments, prescription drugs for a low copay and have great dental coverage, but the plans include so much more. For example, preventive care is free, so you can get a checkup or a disease screening to make sure everything's okay — and pay nothing.
My favorite parts are the wellness benefits, especially SilverSneakers. We participate in this fitness program several times per week at the VINE Adult Community Center here in Mankato. We get together with trainers to do activities that get our heart rate up and build strength and flexibility. We really enjoy SilverSneakers, as we do all the fantastic programming at VINE.
I’m grateful that Medicare Advantage makes it only $15 a month for us to join, as this has really enhanced our retirement.
As policymakers talk about senior health care in Washington, it’s important that they don’t make any changes to Medicare Advantage that threaten senior access to great services like SilverSneakers. I’ll be listening to what federal elected officials and candidates have to say and support leaders committed to protecting Medicare Advantage for Minnesota seniors.
Janell Spelbrink
North Mankato
