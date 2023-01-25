Comments made in a letter in Saturday’s “Your View” reveals glaring ignorance.
Overturning Roe v. Wade in the Dodd case the U.S. Supreme Court correctly identified the Roe decision as incorrect. The states are responsible for making laws regarding abortion, not SCOTUS, as revealed in the Constitution under the doctrine of “Implied Powers;” powers not specifically addressed in the Constitution.
There are no enumerated powers written in the Constitution guaranteeing abortion. In the case of Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896, the Court’s decision ushered in the “Separate but Equal” doctrine, upholding Louisiana’s state law allowing for “equal but separate accommodations for the white and colored races.”
Nearly 60 years later SCOTUS overturned Plessy v. Ferguson with Brown v. Board of Education in 1954 stating that the Plessy decision was “inherently unequal.”
If the exaggerations of Dimock’s comments about pre-teens being forced to carry to term, children being taken away and forced sterilization were true, I think we need to add “a general lack of responsibility” on the part of all who decide to engage in sex without weighing the consequences; short-term gratification or the life of a baby once conceived.
If the Minnesota Legislature passes the proposed PRO Life Act, we have a current majority party (Democrats) who have little, if any, moral compass to allow for abortion up to the minute the baby is born.
SCOTUS was right. Let the states decide. For our elected state representatives who back the PRO Life Act, may our prayers help you change your hearts and souls.
Kurt Schroeder
North Mankato
