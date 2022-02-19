As a long-retired teacher of 38 years in Minnesota high schools, I have observed the present atmosphere in education with great interest — from the fiery school board meetings, to the over-extended teaching staff, to the parental concern that teaching the truth about the history of racism in America will "traumatize" our children.
Gaining an awareness of blatant racism, as I did with Jackie Robinson in the 1940's, should serve to educate rather than traumatize students.
Now, the Republicans in the state Legislature want to require teachers to regularly submit their curriculum to parents for approval and potential censorship.
Given the present political atmosphere and the already strained workload on educators, I can only hope that after defending their curriculum to the parents, the teachers, once highly respected, will find some time to teach.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
